United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $62.45. 13,496,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

