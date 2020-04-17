UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.91.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $16.75 on Thursday, hitting $298.43. 7,734,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,654. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.40 and its 200 day moving average is $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

