Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) were down 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.04, approximately 612,946 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 201,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URGN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $439.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.