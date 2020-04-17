Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) were down 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.04, approximately 612,946 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 201,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on URGN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Urogen Pharma from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $439.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Urogen Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:URGN)
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
