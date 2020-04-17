Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,493. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.