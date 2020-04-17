Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,435,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470,348. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

