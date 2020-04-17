Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,888,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.