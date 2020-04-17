Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.13. 1,220,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.