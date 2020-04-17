Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,561. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.