Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,773,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

