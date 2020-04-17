Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $256.53. 5,970,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.53 and a 200-day moving average of $279.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

