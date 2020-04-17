Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 207,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

