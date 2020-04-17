Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,768 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,995,000 after acquiring an additional 544,171 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

