Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 130 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. 62,615,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.