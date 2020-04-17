Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 435 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.36. 27,368,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

