Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 9,317 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,374 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,138,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the period.

BSCM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,822. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

