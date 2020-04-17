Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,303,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,874. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

