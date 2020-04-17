Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,799,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

