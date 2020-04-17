Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,799,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

