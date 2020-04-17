Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 83,866 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,799,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,056,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.22. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

