Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.49, approximately 847,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,108,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 108,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
