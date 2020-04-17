Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.49, approximately 847,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,108,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 108,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

