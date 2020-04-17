Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Trading Down 10.8%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) shares were down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $39.10, approximately 851,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 850,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,779,200.00. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

