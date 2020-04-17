Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,705 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,072,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 807,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

WY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 4,786,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,082. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -182.73 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

