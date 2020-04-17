Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 2,142.46% and a net margin of 43.76%.

Winmark stock opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.74. Winmark has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $575,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

