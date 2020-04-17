Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. PPL posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $26.39. 3,906,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,404. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PPL by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

