$139.13 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $139.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.26 million and the highest is $140.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $129.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $580.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.00 million to $581.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $624.37 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $624.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,937.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,092. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.