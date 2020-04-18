2,101 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Bought by Pwmco LLC

Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.69. 15,818,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

