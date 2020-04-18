3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

