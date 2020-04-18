3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,290. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

