4,750 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,290. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

