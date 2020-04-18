$476.70 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will report sales of $476.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $478.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

REGI stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 744,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

