$583.91 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post sales of $583.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.68 million. Copart posted sales of $553.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens reduced their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

CPRT traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.10. 2,899,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Earnings History and Estimates for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

