7,125 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

AKAM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. 3,011,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

