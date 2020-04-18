7,965 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,566,000 after acquiring an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.55. 6,088,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

