AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded AB SKF from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded AB SKF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AB SKF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

