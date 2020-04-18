Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Abbott has been outperforming the industry. In the quarter, Abbott registered strong and consistent performance within EPD and Medical Devices segments. Abbott has been in news within Diabetic Care on growth with FreeStyle Libre. Also, solid contributions from Diagnostics were encouraging on double-digit growth in core laboratory. Within Structural Heart, worldwide uptake of MitraClip improved further. Meanwhile, emerging market performance has been promising. Abbott put up a mixed fourth-quarter 2019 results, where the earnings remained in line with the consensus mark but revenues exceeded the same. However, sluggish Neuromodulation and Vascular sales dented growth. Further, lower infectious disease testing sales in Africa and global coronavirus outbreak dented the company’s international performance.”

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.44.

ABT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. 16,062,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

