Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 58,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 246,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $96.01. 16,062,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

