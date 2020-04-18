Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,062,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,448. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.