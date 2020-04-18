AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

