AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 10,732,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

