AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

