Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.