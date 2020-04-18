Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,759,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.40. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

