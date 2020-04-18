Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $7.14 on Friday, reaching $175.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,941. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

