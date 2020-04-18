Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 740,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,552. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $9,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,099,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,347,999 shares of company stock worth $134,463,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

