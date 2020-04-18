Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,229 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.11. 3,325,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

