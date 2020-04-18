Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.9% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.11. 3,325,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,247. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

