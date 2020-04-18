Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,009. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

