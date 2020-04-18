Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €11.50 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.85 ($11.45).

Shares of AIXA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €9.48 ($11.03). 808,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.98. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of €11.59 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

