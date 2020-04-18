Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,283.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.23. The stock has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

