Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 10th Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. 2,505,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

